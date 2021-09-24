StockMarketWire.com - Pre-clinical antibody discovery company Fusion Antibodies said revenue growth during its current fiscal year was in line with its expectations amid new business wins.
'Customer enquiries for all of the company's services remain robust, and the OptiMASTM platform (incorporating RAMP TM, the affinity maturation platform) has been a key element in securing new business,' the company said.
'The company's commitment to new R&D projects was maintained for this period and OptiMALTM (the Mammalian Antibody Library Discovery Platform) remains on track to deliver initial revenues in 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
