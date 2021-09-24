StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolate announced a delay to its interim results as its auditors needed more time to complete the audit processes.
The company said it would now publish its 2021 preliminary financial results for the year ended 27 June 2021, on 5 October 2021.
'The company emphasises that the delay arises from undertaking the ordinary course audit process that BDO is required to perform and not as a result of any concerns relating to its 2021 results,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
