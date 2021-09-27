Interim Result
27/09/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
27/09/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
27/09/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
27/09/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
27/09/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
27/09/2021 Instem PLC (INS)
27/09/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
Final Result
27/09/2021 (OCTP)
27/09/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
AGM / EGM
27/09/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
27/09/2021 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)
27/09/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
Trading Statement
27/09/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
Ex-Dividend
27/09/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
27/09/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com