StockMarketWire.com - Private equity and infrastructure company 3i said its investment portfolios in private equity and infrastructure continued to make 'good progress' in the financial year to date.

The September semi-annual portfolio company review for private equity, infrastructure and scandlines confirmed 'strong performance in the significant majority of our investments, including our healthcare investments, our retail and e-commerce investments and our value-for-money companies,' the company said.

Portfolio company Action's year-to-date sales at over €4.5 billion were 20% ahead of last year. 'We expect LTM EBITDA to the end of P9 to be over €760 million compared to €579 million at September last year and €506 million at September 2019,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com