Menoyo was previously head of US medical affairs at biotechnology company Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in July.

'Dr. Menoyo brings more than 25 years of experience in medical affairs, drug development, and regulatory leadership across both large and small publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies which includes successful drug global launches and commercialisation support,' chief executive Greg Madison said.


