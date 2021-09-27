StockMarketWire.com - Taste & nutrition company Kerry said it had completed the sale of its consumer foods' meats and meals business to Pilgrim's Pride for €819 million.
The sale was first announced on 17 June 2021.
Th company said the sale marked a 'very significant milestone in Kerry group's evolution.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.