Transport technical services group Journeo warned that the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issue could hurt annual profit.
'The current variables of COVID and the wider supply-chain issues, particularly affecting semi-conductor supplies may also contribute to scheduling changes and we estimate that up to £0.3m of our forecast proﬁt before tax may be processed in 2022 should we be affected,' the company said.
The downbeat outlook arrived alongside improved first-half performance amid contract wins.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £88,000 from £166,000 as revenue increased by £0.5 million to £7.2 million.
