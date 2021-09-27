StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions group SimiGon narrowed first-first-half losses after its revenue rose 40%.
Net losses for the six months through June amounted to $0.65 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $1.27 million, as revenue rose to $1.89 million, from $1.35 million.
Cash and cash equivalents were $4.81 million at the end of June.
'We are seeing market progress with contracts and subcontracts that were previously hampered by Covid-19 related program and funding challenges,' executive chairman Ami Vizer said.
'This recovery has not yet extended fully to our core business of supporting military aircrew training, but we continue to perform and meet programme deliveries, receiving additional program work as we push for improved revenues during the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
