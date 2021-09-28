StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it had agreed to acquire Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory, a Texas based PCR-focused testing laboratory, for at least $10 million
Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Health's laboratory covers the fields of clinical, forensic and microbiological tests.
'Under EKF's ownership, further investment is anticipated to support the deployment of additional equipment and personnel in order to service customer demand,' the company said.
The terms of the agreement also included a further performance-based consideration payable on the first, second and third anniversaries of completion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.