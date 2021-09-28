StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it had agreed to acquire Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory, a Texas based PCR-focused testing laboratory, for at least $10 million

Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Health's laboratory covers the fields of clinical, forensic and microbiological tests.

'Under EKF's ownership, further investment is anticipated to support the deployment of additional equipment and personnel in order to service customer demand,' the company said.

The terms of the agreement also included a further performance-based consideration payable on the first, second and third anniversaries of completion.


