CH
30/09/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
30/09/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/09/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
30/09/2021 08:55 unemployment
30/09/2021 13:00 CPI
ES
30/09/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
30/09/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
30/09/2021 07:45 CPI
30/09/2021 07:45 PPI
IT
30/09/2021 09:00 unemployment
30/09/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
30/09/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/09/2021 00:50 retail sales
30/09/2021 06:00 housing starts
30/09/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
30/09/2021 07:00 Q2 GDP
30/09/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
US
30/09/2021 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
30/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
30/09/2021 15:00 House Financial Services Committee hearing on Treasury and Fed Covid-19 response
30/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
