StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant businesses operator Fulham Shore said it performing ahead of management's expectations amid 'strong' revenue growth in first half of the year.
Total revenues for the half to 26 September 2021, increased to over £39 million from to £36 million achieved during the comparable period in 2019.
'This growth was driven by the eight new restaurants opened since September 2019, the continued increase in dine in customers since lockdown fully ended on 19 July 2021, and a strong performance across Franco Manca delivery,' the company said.
'This performance was enhanced by strong suburban trading in addition to the typical summer season,' it added.
So far, during the group's current financial year ending March 2022, the company opened two Franco Manca and, most recently, the 20th The Real Greek in Norwich, taking the total number of restaurants operated by the group to 75.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
