StockMarketWire.com - Specialist investment bank Peel Hunt made a positive sharemarket debut after it raised £280 million from an initial public offering.
Peel Hunt shares rose to 233.5p in early AIM-market trading on Wednesday, 2.4% above the offer price.
'Today marks the next exciting chapter in Peel Hunt's journey after more than a decade of significant growth,' chief executive Steven Fine said.
'We're delighted to return the company to the public markets and take advantage of the opportunity to accelerate our growth plans, building on the strong momentum in our business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
