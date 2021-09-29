StockMarketWire.com - Building materials retailer group CMO swung to a profit in the first half of the year as the acquisition of Total Tiles helped to improve revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit increased to £0.5 million from a loss of £0.7 million, revenue increased by 63% to £38.2 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'confident of achieving continued double-digit sales growth in H2 to meet the board's expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
