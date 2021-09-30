StockMarketWire.com - Remote meetings software company LoopUp said it had raised approximately £8.85 million from a discounted equity placing.
The issue price of 25 pence a share represented a discount of 31.5% to the closing price of 36.5 pence per share on 28 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
