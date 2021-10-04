StockMarketWire.com - Transport company FirstGroup said its subsidiary, First South West, had acquired the remaining 50% stake in its Somerset Passenger Solutions joint venture from JJP Holdings for up to £10 million.

Under the terms of the deal, the company would pay £8.4 million on completion, with potential deferred consideration of up to £1.6 million if certain conditions are met.

Somerset Passenger Solutions JV had annual revenues of approximately £37.0 million.

'The purchase of the remaining 50% of SPS shares forms part of the First Bus strategy to develop and grow its share of the business-to-business services market,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com