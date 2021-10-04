StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Mirriad Advertising said it would work with with Magnite's SpringServe to bring scale and automation to the in-content advertising format via programmatic ad campaigns.
SpringServe was an ad-serving platform for over-the-top and connected TV.
'The collaboration with SpringServe enables Mirriad to programmatically activate more valuable ad inventory, offering brands digital integrations into a broader range of video content,' Mirriad said.
'This simplified in-content approach improves the overall viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions and provides advertisers with dramatically increased reach and impact.'
