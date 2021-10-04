StockMarketWire.com - Customer relationship management software company Cerillion upgraded its outlook on performance for the full year following new business wins.
As a result of a higher proportion of term licence sales than anticipated, adjusted pre-tax profit before tax was expected to be 'significantly higher' than current consensus market forecasts.
Revenue, meanwhile, was expected to be slightly ahead of current consensus market forecasts.
'Cerillion entered the second half of the financial year with a record level of new orders and a record back order book,' the company said.
'New orders included two of the largest contracts the Company has secured to date.'
The company intended to announce full year results on 22 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
