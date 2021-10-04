StockMarketWire.com - Property management company Dukemount said it had completed the purchase of two special purpose companies, with each containing an 11kV gas peaking facility.
The company issued 15,119,442 shares at a subscription price of 0.3077 pence per ordinary share to enable completion of the senior debt funding for the gas peaking projects, the company said.
'Dukemount will manage the construction of the two sites and provide its knowledge of long-dated income funding and finance to optimize the capital structure,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.