StockMarketWire.com - Property management company Dukemount said it had completed the purchase of two special purpose companies, with each containing an 11kV gas peaking facility.

The company issued 15,119,442 shares at a subscription price of 0.3077 pence per ordinary share to enable completion of the senior debt funding for the gas peaking projects, the company said.

'Dukemount will manage the construction of the two sites and provide its knowledge of long-dated income funding and finance to optimize the capital structure,' the company said.


