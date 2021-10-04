StockMarketWire.com - Capital raising services company FinnCap said upgraded its annual revenue guidance following 'strong' growth in the first half of the year.

'[W]e now feel confident in delivering a revenue outcome for the year within an upgraded range of £45-50,' the company said.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to be approximately £31.8 million, an increase of 55% on the prior period.

'We closed 4 further M&A deals between our AGM update on 23rd September and the end of the first half of the year,' the company said.

'In H1, we raised £243m of equity for clients, advised on 5 public company M&A transactions with an aggregate value of nearly £500m and on 13 private M&A transactions with an aggregate value of £1 billion.'

The interim results and an update on current trading and dividend expectations for FY22 would be released later in November, the company said.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com