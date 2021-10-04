StockMarketWire.com - Capital raising services company FinnCap said upgraded its annual revenue guidance following 'strong' growth in the first half of the year.
'[W]e now feel confident in delivering a revenue outcome for the year within an upgraded range of £45-50,' the company said.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to be approximately £31.8 million, an increase of 55% on the prior period.
'We closed 4 further M&A deals between our AGM update on 23rd September and the end of the first half of the year,' the company said.
'In H1, we raised £243m of equity for clients, advised on 5 public company M&A transactions with an aggregate value of nearly £500m and on 13 private M&A transactions with an aggregate value of £1 billion.'
The interim results and an update on current trading and dividend expectations for FY22 would be released later in November, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.