StockMarketWire.com - Flooring manufacturer James Halstead hiked its dividend after reporting a rise in annual profit and revenue, led by stronger growth in the UK.
For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit was up 16.9% to £51.3 million year-on-year and revenue rose 11.6% to £266.4 million.
'Our contracts across the globe continue to expand and, for example, we have been involved with many installations in the Lebanon where we have supplied product used in the repair and refurbishment of the ruined hospitals and buildings that were devastated following the Beirut Port explosion in August 2020,' the company said.
James Halstead declared a record final dividend of 11.0 pence, up 10% from a year earlier, taking the total dividend to 15.25p, up 7.0%.
'Currently, some three months into the new trading year, our sales are on a par with the record trading of the comparative period.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.