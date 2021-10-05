StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired the percentage of the licensor's royalty share of the income in the Mike Bennett Productions catalogue, for a 'modest' sum.
The catalogue contained income derived from over 6,000 recordings supplied by Mike Bennett and his respective partners.
Mike Bennett Productions had been a long-term licensor to One Media and its income had grown in line with the music industry's predicted growth.
'The deal sees the percentage amount that One Media was paying to Mike Bennett in royalty fees being now retained by the One Media group' the company said.
'Whilst not adding to turnover, the retention of royalties payable, will flow to the bottom line in cost savings.'
