StockMarketWire.com - Brownfield developer and housebuilder Inland Homes said it had received planning consent at Gardiners Park Village, Basildon.
The consent would 'enables the delivery of up to 700 new homes, together with 25,000 square metres of commercial space, new school and community facilities,' the company said.
The estimated gross development value of the 54-acre site was in excess of £200 million.
The group signed a development agreement with Homes England, which has a majority interest in the site, in April 2020 and will acquire the land in phases over a five-year period.
Construction of the first phase with detailed planning consent, comprising 74 homes, is expected to commence in early 2022, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
