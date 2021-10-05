StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis investor Seed Innovations welcomed news that portfolio company Yooma Wellnes had completed the acquisition of Toyko-based Vertex.

'In line with Yooma's strategic plan, the acquisition strengthens its current operating subsidiaries portfolio, enhances its range of product lines, expands both its distribution network and customer base, and provides access to the Japanese and wider Asian markets,' Seed said.

Seed owned about 4.5% of Yooma's issued share capital.


