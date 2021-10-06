CA
07/10/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
07/10/2021 06:45 unemployment
DE
07/10/2021 07:00 industrial production index
EU
07/10/2021 12:30 ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
FR
07/10/2021 07:45 balance of payments
07/10/2021 07:45 foreign trade
IE
07/10/2021 11:00 industrial production & turnover
IT
07/10/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
07/10/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
07/10/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
07/10/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
07/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
07/10/2021 20:00 consumer credit
