Leak detection group Water Intelligence said its American Leak Detection subsidiary had won a national account with a US home builder that it didn't name.

'With today's win, ALD will be entering a new complementary channel, working with a leading home builder in the Midwest on new construction projects,' it said.

ALD would first install and then test water and sewer lines for leaks.

' The commercial relationship is expected to increase group sales over the next 12 months by $1 million or more,' Water Intelligence said.

'ALD expects the relationship to continue to grow over time as market demand for new homes outside of urban areas increases following Covid-19.'


