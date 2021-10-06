StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said its American Leak Detection subsidiary had won a national account with a US home builder that it didn't name.
'With today's win, ALD will be entering a new complementary channel, working with a leading home builder in the Midwest on new construction projects,' it said.
ALD would first install and then test water and sewer lines for leaks.
' The commercial relationship is expected to increase group sales over the next 12 months by $1 million or more,' Water Intelligence said.
'ALD expects the relationship to continue to grow over time as market demand for new homes outside of urban areas increases following Covid-19.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
