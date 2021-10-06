StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall posted a higher annual profit after customer wins underpinned an 8% rise in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June increased to £0.99 million, up from £0.50 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed to £27.2 million, up from £25.1 million.
Netcall upped its dividend to 0.37p per share, an increase of 48% compared to the 0.25p paid for the previous corresponding period.
The company said it had notched customer wins from various verticals including financial Services, utilities, healthcare and public sectors.
'We are pleased with the solid performance for the year driven by demand for our cloud-based Liberty offering, resulting in 26% growth in cloud business revenue and a significant increase in profitability as Netcall continues the transition to a cloud business model,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.
'Trading conditions in the new financial year has remained positive, with a healthy pipeline of new business combined with a growing cloud business revenue stream underpinned by the increase in annual contract value.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
