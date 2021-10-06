StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and private equity manager Foresight reported a rise in funds under management following 'strong' net inflows in the first half of the year.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, assets under management funds grew 25% to £8.1 billion and funds under management increased 34% to £6.0 billion year-on-year.
'We have experienced substantial growth in FUM as a result of strong retail net inflows plus further institutional fund closes and together with the near-term pipeline of new fund launches and deployment, this gives the board confidence in achieving the group's full year FY2022 targets,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said 'revenue and Core EBITDA expectations for the full year to 31 March 2022 are unchanged.'
