StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Alpha FMC said increased client demand had delivered 'strong' double-digit organic net fee income growth compared to the first half of the prior year.
Net fee income growth was led by strong like for like progress in Alpha's North American and Europe & Asia regions.
Margins had also been 'strong,' lifted by higher than target consultant utilisation levels, the company said.
'The board is very pleased with the strong performance of the Group in the first half of the financial year and remains confident in achieving the group's expectations for the full year,' it added.
The integration of Lionpoint continued to proceed as planned and the business performed in line with the company's expectations.
Alpha FMC expects to report its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 on Wednesday, 24 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
