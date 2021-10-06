StockMarketWire.com - venture capital company Arix Bioscience said it had appointed Robert Lyne as permanent chief executive officer following six months as interim CEO.

The company also announced that Sir Michael Bunbury, formerly the Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, BH Global Ltd and of JP Morgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, would joined the board as senior independent director.




