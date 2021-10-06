StockMarketWire.com - venture capital company Arix Bioscience said it had appointed Robert Lyne as permanent chief executive officer following six months as interim CEO.
The company also announced that Sir Michael Bunbury, formerly the Chairman of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited, BH Global Ltd and of JP Morgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, would joined the board as senior independent director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.