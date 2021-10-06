StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources said results from a geological survey of Finland indicated potential for the presence of diamonds from the kimberlite source at the company's Lahtojoki South exploration area in Finland.
The data from the survey 'demonstrates that the kimberlite has sampled eclogitic and perridotitic rocks that are known to be diamondiferous in other kimberlites from the area,' the company said.
'This increases the possibility of there being additional diamond potential in the Lahtojoki South exploration area,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
