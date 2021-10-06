StockMarketWire.com - Construction material company Saint-Gobain said it would target sales growth of 3% to 5%, and €2 billion buyback programme over the 2021 to 2025 period as part of a new strategic to boost growth.

Under the plan, the company is also targeting an operating margin of 9-11%, free cash flow conversion ratio above 50%, return on capital employed of 12-15%, and an annual dividend payout ratio representing 30-50% of recurring net income.

The company also provided on inflation in energy costs, forecasting energy and raw material cost inflation of around €1.5 billion in 2021 compared to 2020.

To offset this inflation over full-year 2021 in its industrial businesses, the group 'needs a positive price impact of around 6% over the full year and of 8% in the second half,' the company said.








