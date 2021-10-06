StockMarketWire.com - Construction material company Saint-Gobain said it would target sales growth of 3% to 5%, and €2 billion buyback programme over the 2021 to 2025 period as part of a new strategic to boost growth.
Under the plan, the company is also targeting an operating margin of 9-11%, free cash flow conversion ratio above 50%, return on capital employed of 12-15%, and an annual dividend payout ratio representing 30-50% of recurring net income.
The company also provided on inflation in energy costs, forecasting energy and raw material cost inflation of around €1.5 billion in 2021 compared to 2020.
To offset this inflation over full-year 2021 in its industrial businesses, the group 'needs a positive price impact of around 6% over the full year and of 8% in the second half,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.