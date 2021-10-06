StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said Alan Aubrey, chief executive officer, and Mike Townend, chief investment officer, were retiring.
Greg Smith, chief financial officer, will succeed Alan as CEO and David Baynes, the chief operating officer, would take on executive responsibility for finance and become CFO and COO.
'To facilitate an orderly handover and transition, both Alan and Mike will remain as employees, serving their six-month notice periods until 06 April 2022 and as consultants for a minimum of 12 months from 07 April 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
