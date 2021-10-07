StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform CMC Markets forecast lower first-half revenue following a fall in client income amid 'subdued' trading activity since the start of the year.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, operating income was expected to be approximately £126 million, while leveraged trading revenue was expected to fall to £100 million from £200 million year-on-year.
Non-leveraged net trading revenue was expected to be approximately £24 million for H1 2022, down from £26 million last year.
Client income was expected to be approximately £127 million, down from £174 million.
Looking to the full year, net operating income guidance was reiterated at between £250 to 280 million.
'We closed the first six months with a pickup in market volatility and client trading volumes following what was a more subdued environment from the start of the year,'the company said.
'We look forward to updating you more in our H1 results on 17th November 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
