Online trading platform CMC Markets forecast lower first-half revenue following a fall in client income amid 'subdued' trading activity since the start of the year.

For the six months to 30 September 2021, operating income was expected to be approximately £126 million, while leveraged trading revenue was expected to fall to £100 million from £200 million year-on-year.

Non-leveraged net trading revenue was expected to be approximately £24 million for H1 2022, down from £26 million last year.

Client income was expected to be approximately £127 million, down from £174 million.

Looking to the full year, net operating income guidance was reiterated at between £250 to 280 million.

'We closed the first six months with a pickup in market volatility and client trading volumes following what was a more subdued environment from the start of the year,'the company said.

'We look forward to updating you more in our H1 results on 17th November 2021,' it added.




