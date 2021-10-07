StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis R&D Company Kanabo said it had signed a partnership agreement with MedoCann Pharma for the development of new products with exclusive distribution rights into the German and UK medical cannabis markets.
Medocann, an established producer of medical-grade cannabis products, had an IMC GAP license for commercial propagation and commercial cultivation and is currently selling their premium products in Israel.
Under the agreement, Kanabo and Medocann will focus on the co-development of 'new and novel strains from flowers and extracts made for specific medical indications through the combination of Kanabo's preclinical data on the effect of cannabis on different illnesses and Medocann's genetics bank, breeding and strain development expertise,' the company said.
The new strains and extracts will be used to launch new co-developed medical cannabis products, it added.
'The price at which Co-Branded Products will be sold, which will in any event be at least the then-current premium market price, which as of the date of the agreement is estimated at €9.00 per gram.'
