StockMarketWire.com - Motorpoint said first-half revenue grew by about 57% year-on-year thanks to continued 'strong' consumer demand for used vehicles.
Online Retail sales increased by about 53% over the same period, though this marked slow down from June due to the reduced supply of vehicles, following record trading in April and May.
Due to the reduced supply of vehicles in the market, the company said it was expanding its offering from core market of vehicles under three years old, to include 3-to-4 year old vehicles.
The group expects to announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2021 on 25 November 2021.
