StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning services company Learning Technologies said it had received all regulatory clearances required ahead of completion of the acquisition of GP Strategies.

The transaction was now expected to complete on 14 October, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

'LTG's acquisition of GP Strategies will create a global business with more than 5,000 employees and proforma revenues of c.£500m,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com