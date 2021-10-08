StockMarketWire.com - By the close the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,095.55 after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report was viewed as increasing the chances of a delay in the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper financial stimulus.
On Wall Street the S&P 500 was flat at 4,403.67 by 4.30pm UK time.
Industrial and electronics products maker Electrocomponents lifted its guidance on annual performance after reporting that revenue grew by nearly a third in the first half of the year.
The company said it now anticipated full year revenue growth and adjusted operating profit margin to be slightly ahead of the guidance provided with our Q1 update.
The company previously guided like-for-like revenue growth of low double-digit to mid-teens for the full year, and adjusted operating profit margin returning to 2019/20 levels.
Its shares were a smidge higher at £10.76.
Shares in ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl dipped 0.2% to 242.5p after the company said it had experienced a robust rebound in customer demand and strong like-for-like revenue growth.
Parcel delivery company Royal Mail fell 0.7% to 410.5p as it said its subsidiary, General Logistics Systems, had agreed to acquire Canadian logistics company Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, for C$360.0 million.
Student accommodation company Unite Students warned on performance as rental income for the 2021-22 academic year was expected to fall short of expectations. It fell 4.5% to £10.54.
Clothing and footwear digital retailer N Brown reported that first-half profit doubled as higher margin offset flat revenue growth.
For the 26 weeks ended 28 August 2021, pre-tax profit grew 100% to £28.2 million year-on-year, while revenue fell 0.1% to £346.8 million. The shares were up 1.7% to 48.1p, paring earlier more significant gains.
Defence company Chemring said it was retiring a contingent liability of up to £15 million after HM Revenue & Customs confirmed that an enquiry into company's participation in the UK's controlled foreign company finance exemption had been closed. Its shares were up 2.3% to 310.5p.
Leisure business Brighton Pier upgraded its outlook on annual profit and revenue following a 'strong' summer of performance and a £5 million boost from business interruption insurance claims.
The company expects revenue and earnings for the 52 weeks to 26 June 2022 to be 'significantly' ahead of market expectations. It advanced 14.9% to 61.5p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
