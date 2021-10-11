StockMarketWire.com - Property investor McKay Securities said it had acquired Evergreen Studios, a refurbished office asset in central Richmond, London for £14.8 million.
The company said the sum represented a net initial yield of 5.8%.
The asset was sourced off-market from Sheen Lane Developments, which had taken a two-year leaseback of the property.
Totalling 17,325 square feet, Evergreen Studios offered open-plan office space spread across five floors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
