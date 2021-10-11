StockMarketWire.com - Power generation group Oracle Power said it had signed a non-exclusive co-operation agreement with PowerChina International to develop a green hydrogen production facility in Pakistan.

The venture was targeting a 400 megawatt capacity hydrogen plant, with planned hydrogen production of about 150,000 kilograms per day.

Oracle said the Pakistan government was reviewing proposals from international investors and had also set up a dedicated team to review options and strategy.


