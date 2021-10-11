StockMarketWire.com - Electricity supplier and energy services provider Good Energy maintained its expectations for the full year despite the ongoing volatility in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds in Q3 2021 impacting performance.
The company said it was over 90% hedged for the next 12 months, weighted to this coming winter, which limits exposure to the current price volatility in the UK domestic energy market.
The dividend was re-started after Ecotricity's cash offer lapsed.
The company announced an interim dividend of 0.75 pence per ordinary share for the period to 30 June 2021.
