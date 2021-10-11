StockMarketWire.com - Payments group MobilityOne said its Malaysian subsidiary had agreed with One M Tech to establish a new joint venture company in Australia.
The purpose of JV was to explore e-commerce and e-payment business opportunities there, the company said.
One M wasa a newly registered company in Australia and its sole shareholder was Timothy Joseph Langdon, who held management role at boutique advisory firm Southbank Capital.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
