Payments group MobilityOne said its Malaysian subsidiary had agreed with One M Tech to establish a new joint venture company in Australia.

The purpose of JV was to explore e-commerce and e-payment business opportunities there, the company said.

One M wasa a newly registered company in Australia and its sole shareholder was Timothy Joseph Langdon, who held management role at boutique advisory firm Southbank Capital.


