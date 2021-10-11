StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace, defence and energy components manufacturer Senior said its revenue in the first nine months of the year had fallen amid continuing pressure on the airline sector from the pandemic.
Revenue for the nine months through September had fallen 7% on a constant currency basis to £496 million, the company said in a trading update.
Trading in the nine-month period ended September 2021 has been in line with management expectations,' Senior said.
The company added that market demand was recovering strongly in both land vehicles and domestic aviation, while defence markets continued to remain stable.
'This positive recovery in demand has contributed to the well-publicised supply chain constraints that both our customers and Senior are having to weather,' it said.
'Our operating businesses are managing these increasing headwinds diligently and, as a result, the outlook for the group for 2021 remains in line with management's previous expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
