StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Derwent London said September 2021 quarter day office rent collection had improved to 96% from 93% reported in June, and 83% in the prior-year period.
Total rent received stood at 94% with at least a further 3% expected later in the quarter, the company said.
About 90% of service charges for the quarter had also been received to date.
'We continue to receive rents which were deferred in previous quarters,' the company said.
For the March 2021 quarter, rent collection stood at 96% of the quarter's rents.
For the June 2021 quarter, 97% of the quarter's rents was collected.
'With rent collection rates now close to pre-Covid levels for our office properties, we propose that future quarterly rent collection updates will be included within our normal reporting timetable and that additional quarterly updates such as this will cease,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
