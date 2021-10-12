StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zenith Energy said repair work at a well in Tunisia was progressing successfully and expected to be completed in the next 10 days.
A completion string at the Robbana-1 well had been fully pulled out of the wellbore.
It encountered about 200 meters of paraffin and wax deposits cleared by way of reverse circulation using diesel fuel.
'The company will now proceed with bottom-hole cleaning and scraping of the casing to be followed by the installation of a new tubing anchor and sucker rod pump supplied by Weatherford,' Zenith said.
ROB-1 operations were expected to be concluded during the next 10 days.
In the event of a successful outcome, the company said it was expecting a new stabilised production rate in a range between about 60 and 80 barrels of oil per day.
