StockMarketWire.com - Gold mining company Chaarat Gold said it completed the Kyzyltash 2021 drilling programme in Kyrgyzstan, which returned 'significant' gold intercepts in line with previously defined JORC-compliant resource.
'The drilling intersected significant high grade gold intercepts within the current JORC compliant measured, indicated and inferred sulphide resource of 5.4 million ounces at 3.8 g/t,' the company said.
The process of selecting two representative composite samples was currently underway, with shipment to SGS Lakefield planned for November 2021.
'Results from the SGS Lakefield testwork are expected in H1 2022,' it added.
'This information will be used to determine the preferred flowsheet and engineering solution during the feasibility study update for the Kyzyltash project.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
