StockMarketWire.com - Fintech and information technology solutions company GSTechnologies said it had appointed Bai GuoJin, an existing executive director, as chief executive officer.
Bai, who joined the GST board in January 2021, had over 30 years' experience in software development for the financial and telecommunication industries.
Since joining GST, Bai had been leading the group's blockchain technology activities and its planned to launch a borderless neobanking platform providing next-generation digital money solutions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
