StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Pendragon said it had appointed Ian Filby as its new chairman, effective from the start of November.
Bill Berman would relinquish the role of executive chairman, which he had held on an interim basis since September 2019.
Filby was a previous CEO of furniture group DFS and currently was chairman of lifestyle brand Joules.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
