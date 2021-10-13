StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology group Seeing Machines said it had established a European sales team, headquartered in Amsterdam.
The team, headed by Gerard van den Houten, would lead the next phase of the company's business development and focus on growing demand in Europe for its driver-safety technology.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.