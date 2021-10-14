AU
19/10/2021 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
19/10/2021 16:30 RBA monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
15/10/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
18/10/2021 13:15 housing starts
18/10/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
20/10/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
19/10/2021 07:00 trade balance
CN
18/10/2021 04:30 GDP
18/10/2021 04:30 industrial output
18/10/2021 04:30 retail sales
20/10/2021 04:00 house price index
DE
20/10/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
19/10/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
15/10/2021 10:00 foreign trade
19/10/2021 10:00 construction output
20/10/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/10/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
15/10/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/10/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/10/2021 09:00 CPI
15/10/2021 10:00 foreign trade EU
20/10/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
15/10/2021 05:30 retail sales
20/10/2021 00:50 trade statistics
UK
18/10/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
20/10/2021 07:00 CPI
20/10/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
US
15/10/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/10/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/10/2021 15:00 University of Michigan consumer confidence survey
15/10/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
18/10/2021 14:15 industrial production
18/10/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
18/10/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
19/10/2021 13:30 housing starts
19/10/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
19/10/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
20/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
20/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
20/10/2021 19:00 Beige Book
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com