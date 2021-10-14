StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Hays reported a rise in fiscal first quarter net fee income, driven by increase in demand for permanent placements.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, net fees were up 36%, driven by a 58% jump in permanent placement markets.

Fees in the quarter were in line with the pre-COVID period two years ago, the company said.

In Germany fees were up 39%, with temp & contracting up 36% and perm up 56%.

In the UK & Ireland fees were up 45%, led by a 'strong perm performance, up 69%, with temp up 29%,' the company said.

The board proposed one single core dividend payment for FY21 of 1.22 pence per share, and one special dividend of £150 million, or 8.93 pence per share.

'The board also expects to restart ongoing special dividends in FY22,' it added.


