StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Hays reported a rise in fiscal first quarter net fee income, driven by increase in demand for permanent placements.
For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, net fees were up 36%, driven by a 58% jump in permanent placement markets.
Fees in the quarter were in line with the pre-COVID period two years ago, the company said.
In Germany fees were up 39%, with temp & contracting up 36% and perm up 56%.
In the UK & Ireland fees were up 45%, led by a 'strong perm performance, up 69%, with temp up 29%,' the company said.
The board proposed one single core dividend payment for FY21 of 1.22 pence per share, and one special dividend of £150 million, or 8.93 pence per share.
'The board also expects to restart ongoing special dividends in FY22,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.